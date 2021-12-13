Vice President Kamala Harris says the White House has a plan to build half a million new electric vehicle charging stations across the country.
"The future of transportation in our nation and around the world is electric," she said.
It's all part of President Joe Biden's infrastructure law that passed last month. The goal is to make electric cars more convenient — and more affordable — across the U.S.
"We want more families in America to be able to afford an electric car that is made in America," Harris said while touring an electric vehicle charging facility in Maryland.
She praised the workers' efforts and said she wants to see more charging stations pop up across America.
That's already starting in Pennsylvania.
Just last week at Albright College in Reading, the school announced it's going to become the first place in Reading to offer public charging stations for anyone who wants to plug in. They're hoping to have things up and running by March.
In addition, at the end of this week, a supercharger station will be announced in Warren County, New Jersey.
It's just more proof that the future is coming down the roadway — and it's coming fast.
"With every charging station you install, you are building a better America," said Harris.