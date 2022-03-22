Lancaster-based Fulton said that if the full buyback is exercised, 2.7 percent of the company's shares outstanding may be repurchased.
Corporations return cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Buybacks can increase a company's earnings per share by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Earnings per share equal net income divided by shares outstanding, so spreading the net over fewer shares helps boost EPS.
The buyback is not an obligation of the bank, and it can be canceled at any time. Purchases of shares may be made on the open market or through negotiated transactions.
The purchases will be made from April 1 through the end of the year.
Fulton operates more than 200 offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia. It has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. Shares last traded at $17.57. In the past 52 weeks, Fulton shares (ticker symbol FULT on the Nasdaq market) have traded as high as $19.17 and as low as $14.16.