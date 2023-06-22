HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday funeral arrangements for Jacques F. Rougeau Jr., who lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday, June 17.

The services will be held on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 at the Bayfront Convention Center, located at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie.

Public viewing is scheduled for two sessions on Monday, June 26 from noon to 3:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.

Tpr. Rougeau was shot and killed when he encountered an individual who was the subject of a manhunt following two incidents in Juniata County earlier Saturday.

Lieutenant Wagner, 45, remains in critical condition.