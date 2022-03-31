PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Funeral services for one of the two troopers killed on I-95 in Philadelphia is taking place Thursday.
The funeral for Trooper Martin Mack III will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown at 11 a.m.
Mack graduated from Albright College in Reading.
Mack, Trooper Branden Sisca, and an Allentown man were killed when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Services for Trooper Sisca will be held Friday and Saturday.
The viewing will be held from noon to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home in Norristown.
His funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Perkiomen Valley High School near Collegeville.
Sisca was chief of the Trappe fire company and once served as a firefighter in Berks County.