PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Funeral services for one of the two troopers killed on I-95 in Philadelphia are set for next week.
A viewing for Trooper Martin Mack III will be held at Wade's Funeral Home in Bristol, Bucks County, next Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
His funeral will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Mack graduated from Albright College in Reading.
Mack, Trooper Branden Sisca, and an Allentown man were killed when they were hit by a suspected drunk driver.