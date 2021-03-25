gavel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s highest court has delivered a victory for natural gas exploration firms by ruling that the state attorney general’s office doesn’t have authority to sue them on antitrust grounds over their mineral rights-leasing practices.

The state Supreme Court said in a 6-1 decision late Wednesday that state consumer protection law doesn't allow sellers to take action against buyers.

The attorney general’s office sued in 2015. It accused Anadarko Petroleum of Texas and Chesapeake Energy of Oklahoma City of eliminating competition and shortchanging landowners of signing bonuses and royalties.

Anadarko had argued that it wasn't selling services, but rather buying mineral rights in land leases.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.