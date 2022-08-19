What goes up, must come down. To the delight of many people across the country, that's been the trend with gas prices.

"What we're seeing right now is a combination of low demand for gasoline as well as lower crude oil prices," said Tiffany Stanley, a spokeswoman for AAA East Central. "In fact, crude oil is the lowest it's been since mid-February, which was before Russia invaded Ukraine."

But prices are still significantly higher than they were last year. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.92. But in New Jersey, that regular gallon goes for $4.10. In Pennsylvania, it's even higher, at $4.24. And people are still feeling the pain.

"I fill up about once a week, so with how steadily the gas prices are, they may not be dropping fast enough for me to notice a difference," said commuter David Scharton.

Others, like commuter Heidi Schukraft, remain optimistic.

"I never was terribly upset during this time because I've lived through times where the gas prices went up but they usually came down," she said.

While we can't control how quickly gas prices will continue to drop, there are things we can do to stay away from the pump a little longer.

"What you can do with your vehicle, specifically, is keep your vehicle regularly maintained. That will make sure to optimize your fuel economy," Stanley explained. "Keep your tires properly inflated. That can actually improve your gas mileage by about three to four percent."

A couple of other tips: be sure to check your owner's manual to see what kind of gas your car requires (i.e. you wouldn't want to spend money on premium gasoline if your vehicle doesn't need it), and if you have to run errands, try to get them all done in the same trip.