Gas pump generic
MGN

Gas prices are decreasing ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. According to AAA gas in Pennsylvania is almost 7 centers lower. 

AAA reports gas in Pennsylvania is currently averaging $4.95 per gallon. That is according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The average price of gas on June 21 was at $5.01. That was up from the average price at the end of June of $3.19. The high of $5.07 was on June 12.

The Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton average as of Tuesday is $4.88, up from $3.15 per gallon on June 28. 

The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week after another decline in the global price of oil, AAA reports. This week’s national gas average is $4.88, almost nine cents less than a week ago, 28 cents more than a month ago, and $1.78 more than a year ago.

Even with these historically high gas prices, summer travel is in full swing, travel experts predict. Heading into the Independence Day weekend, AAA predicts 42 million people will hit the road, setting a new record for car travel.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.