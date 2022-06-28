Gas prices are decreasing ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. According to AAA gas in Pennsylvania is almost 7 centers lower.
AAA reports gas in Pennsylvania is currently averaging $4.95 per gallon. That is according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average price of gas on June 21 was at $5.01. That was up from the average price at the end of June of $3.19. The high of $5.07 was on June 12.
The Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton average as of Tuesday is $4.88, up from $3.15 per gallon on June 28.
The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week after another decline in the global price of oil, AAA reports. This week’s national gas average is $4.88, almost nine cents less than a week ago, 28 cents more than a month ago, and $1.78 more than a year ago.
Even with these historically high gas prices, summer travel is in full swing, travel experts predict. Heading into the Independence Day weekend, AAA predicts 42 million people will hit the road, setting a new record for car travel.