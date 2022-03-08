Businesses are now feeling the pain of soaring gas prices. The cost of diesel fuel hit a record high in Pennsylvania on Monday, topping five dollars a gallon.
Berks County-based Klein Transportation says it's evaluating options for how to handle the high price.
The company says it may implement a surcharge that would fluctuate based on diesel prices.
"We don't want to make a guess and raise our prices too high and have the prices come down lower than what we're guesstimating," said Alison Klein Sherman, President if Klein Transportation. "We also don't want to guesstimate and have an increase be too low. We want to make sure we do something that is as fair as possible."
Meantime, the U.S. is exploring options aimed at providing some relief at the pump, including turning to other countries for new suppliers.
The Biden administration is seeking other countries that could supply oil to the U.S.
Officials are reportedly considering agreements with Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela.
The White House has not provided specifics of any plans. Republican lawmakers say there's an easier solution.
"I think what we need to do is look at the answer to this right here in our own backyard," said U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty. "That's our domestic energy supply. We can make this happen right here in America. We do not need to be going to other country, certainly not to Venezuela."
"The President's message is that he's going to do everything we can, everything he can to reduce the impact on the American people including the price of gas at the tank," added White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
As of Tuesday morning, Triple-A says the national average for regular gasoline is $4.17
The average is $4.31 in Pennsylvania and $4.27 in New Jersey.