Tragedy in the air, on the eve of an airshow in the Poconos.
A pilot for the GEICO Skytypers died during a practice run earlier Friday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.
The pilot has been identified as Andy Travnicek, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a commercial and military pilot who flew in Afghanistan.
The airport is now back open.
Carol Pupst witnessed the tragedy of Travnicek's fatal plane crash.
"The third set of two took off. Then we all looked up and saw the flames shoot up," Pupst said.
The FAA says at 12:36 p.m. Travnicek's SNJ-2 plane took off from runway 4 at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and then crashed on runway 28 and caught on fire.
He was the only person on board.
The day before, I flew with three members of the team during a media tour. Travnicek was not one of them.
The Long Island, New York-based team is known for flying super tight formations and typing messages 1,000 feet in the air.
They fly vintage World War II planes built between 1939 and 1940. Travnicek and the team were set to fly in this weekend's Pocono Airshow, one of 15 events the team had planned this year.
This isn't their first fatal flight. A pilot was killed in 2018 after crashing in upstate New York.
A cause of this crash has not been determined.
The Pocono Raceway says after consulting with the Skytypers the air show will go on as planned this weekend, with the Skytypers flying.
Both the raceway and the team offer their deepest condolences to the family.