HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Turnpike motorists now have a familiar-looking gecko watching out for them as they travel along the highway.
Geico's mascot adorns the turnpike's fleet of safety patrol vehicles as part of the insurance company's new sponsorship of the roadside assistance program.
The safety patrol is operated by turnpike personnel and provides first responder service along the turnpike's 564 miles of highway.
"This partnership will benefit motorists across the Keystone State by reducing the likelihood of a vehicle incident leading to additional accidents," said Don Robinson, Geico's senior vice president.
Since being established in 2005, the turnpike's safety patrol has responded to more than 540,000 incidents and assisted more than 628,000 motorists, officials said.
Turnpike travelers can seek assistance from the safety patrol by dialing *11.
The safety patrol was previously sponsored by State Farm.