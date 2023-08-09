Ahold Delhaize is a large international company which owns many well-known foods store brands in the United States and Europe including Carlisle-based The Giant Company.

Giant contributed to a 2.7% growth rate in comparable sales for the U.S. brands in the second quarter. The other brands include Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.

President and CEO Frans Muller cited Food Lion and Hannaford, in particular, which continue to see strong market share gains as both brands further elevate their omnichannel capabilities. In aggregate, he noted, e-commerce penetration in the U.S. reached 8.1% for the first half of the year.

“We also continue to take concrete actions to orient our online fulfillment capabilities toward same-day delivery models,” he noted. In line with this, Muller said Ahold will close a facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, effective March 2024, utilizing its existing Stop & Shop store network and partners to service customers in this area going forward.

Muller continued, "We remain dedicated to making progress on our sustainability ambitions and are proud to share that we have achieved an AAA rating from MSCI. Being categorized into the highest-scoring range indicates that Ahold Delhaize is a leader in the industry in managing its most significant sustainability challenges and opportunities.”

U.S. highlights

Net sales were €3.6 billion, an increase of 2.7% at constant exchange rates. U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline increased by 3.6%. Excluding weather and calendar shifts, U.S. comparable sales were up 4.0%, partially offset by the end of the emergency SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) governmental benefits and the moderation of inflation rates.

Food Lion delivered its 43rd consecutive quarter of positive sales growth. Online sales in the segment were up 6.6% in constant currency, Ahold said, driven primarily by double-digit growth at Food Lion, which opened over 100 additional click-and-collect locations compared to the prior year.

The underlying operating margin in the U.S. was 4.6%, down 0.1 % at constant exchange rates from the prior year period.

Company-wide highlights

Group net sales were reported by Ahold to be €2.1 billion, an increase of 4.3% at constant exchange rates. Group net sales were driven by comparable sales growth excluding gasoline of 4.6%, partially offset by lower gasoline sales. Weather and calendar shifts, and, to a lesser extent, strikes in Belgium, had a negative net impact on first quarter Group comparable sales of approximately 0.7 %.

Group net consumer online sales in the quarter increased by 9.3% at constant exchange rates, led by robust performance at bol.com

Net consumer online sales increased 2.5% in Europe. Group online sales in grocery increased 6.2% at constant exchange rates.

The Group underlying operating margin in the first quarter was 4.1%, consistent with 2022 at constant exchange rates. Favorable insurance results offset margin declines in the U.S. and Europe. Excluding the impacts of inflated energy costs and strikes at Delhaize Belgium, underlying operating margin exceeded the prior year's results.

The company said that excluding the impacts of inflated energy costs and strikes, the underlying operating margin modestly exceeded the prior year. Group operating income was €24 million, representing an operating margin of 3.3%, mainly impacted by charges related to the transformation in Belgium and other Accelerate initiatives, including impairment charges for store assets in Belgium (€08 million) and for the Jersey City fulfillment center (€0 million). Additionally, there were €0 million in restructuring and related costs pertaining to these initiatives.

Underlying income from continuing operations was €01 million, an increase of 1.3% in the quarter. Ahold Delhaize's net income in the quarter was €69 million. Diluted EPS was €.48 and diluted underlying EPS was €.62, up 4.7% at actual currency rates compared to last year's results.

Outlook

"Our focus on striking the right balance between investing in growth and creating opportunities to drive operational excellence continues to fuel the positive outlook for our company,” Muller commented.

Ahold Delhaize is increasing its free cash flow guidance for 2023. It now expects free cash flow in a range from €.0 billion to €.2 billion. This change reflects of various projects identified as part of the Accelerate operational efficiency initiative.

According to the company, this initiative was launched in the fourth quarter of 2022 to evaluate additional savings and efficiency levers to streamline organizational structures and processes, optimize go-to-market propositions, increase joint sourcing and consolidate IT € with a clear priority to unlock resources to accelerate the Save for Our Customers program, support ambitions to achieve e-commerce profitability, and focus investments on high-return projects.

Ahold Delhaize reiterates the rest of the Group's 2023 outlook, which was announced when it published fourth quarter 2022 results. The underlying operating margin is expected to be ≥4.0%, in line with the company's historical profile. Underlying EPS is expected to remain at around 2022 levels at current exchange rates. Net capital expenditures are expected to total around €.5 billion, with increased investments in digital and online capabilities as well as healthy and sustainable initiatives focused on reducing the company’s climate impact. In addition, Ahold Delhaize remains committed to its dividend policy and share buyback program in 2023.

Ahold Delhaize operates local brand supermarkets in 11 countries. Its U.S. brands include The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant Food, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.