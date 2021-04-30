Giant grocery store
courtesy photo

CARLISLE, Pa. | The Giant Company has issued a recall notice over an allergy concern.

Giant has recalled its Giant and Martin's caramel corn rice cakes. The company was notified by the supplier of an "undeclared milk allergen," according to a news release.

The products are in 6.56 ounce packages and have the UPC number 68826707615 with a lot code DEC1521.

Customers with milk allergies should not consume the product. They may return it to their local Giant, Martin's or Giant Heirloom Market for a full refund.

Customers may also contact Giant Company’s customer support center at 1-888-814-4268.

