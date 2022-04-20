Richard Hasz, President and CEO of Gift of Life, says their organization needs more people to choose organ donation, as the supply is not coming close to meeting the demand.
"It's really one of the most powerful decisions you'll ever get to make and it's probably one of the most impactful ones," Hasz said. "Locally there's 5,000 patients waiting."
But it's not just a matter of donors. The circumstances under which organs and tissue can be harvested are rare.
"If you think of a hospital where thousands of deaths occur there could only be about 30 to 40 people who go on to be organ donors," said Jennifer Timar, a transplant coordinator with Gift of Life.
Timar responds to a hospital when they have a referral of a patient that might be a potential donor.
"If the donation is something that the family wants to do, we're honoring someone's wish to be a donor, then we'll coordinate the medical team," Timar said.
Timar works closely with families at one of the hardest moments in their lives.
"It's hard for a family when they're in a crisis to think objectively about an opportunity like this, even though it's the right thing to do," Timar said.
Timar says there are a number of misconceptions about organ donation that hold people back.
"They're concerned about the appearance of their loved one," Timar said. "One donor family whose loved one was able to donate organs and tissue for donation said that no one would have known they were a donor if they had not shared that with anyone."
She says the patient is declared dead before any recovery of organs begins and there is no cost to the family.
"We take a moment of honor before the recovery to recognize the gift of that person and their family," Timar said.
As Timar supports the family in mourning there is the other side. Someone might be getting the phone call they've been waiting for.
"What better way to save a legacy to you and your family that you can say I saved lives," Hasz said.