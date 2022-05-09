With a Fort Knox-like campaign war chest, presumptive GOP U.S. Senate candidate favorites Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick have been blanketing TV stations with attack ads. However, Kathy Barnette, a candidate with a much slimmer bankroll, is making her down-the-campaign stretch move to the top of the field.
A new Trafalgar Group poll shows Dr. Oz, Barnette and McCormick are within the margin of error against each other. This as Oz's campaign has spent nearly $11 million, McCormick's $10 million, and Barnette just under $1.5 million, as of March 31.
"The negative commercials by McCormick and Oz against each other look like they might be reverberating against both of them," said political pundit Terry Madonna.
Madonna adds what Barnette lacks in cash, she makes up for in substance, and has been extremely effective in debates.
"She has a way with her personality identifying and personalizing a lot of these issues," Madonna said.
The 50-year-old, who lost in the 2020 general election for a congressional seat in the Philly suburbs, has talked openly about being the product of rape.
"For the top three, we had Kathy Barnette at 35%," said Chairman of the Lehigh County Republican Committee Joe Vichot.
She recently won a Lehigh County Republican Committee straw poll.
Vichot says Barnette's traditional conservative values are resonating with voters in the very crowded field.
"What resonates again is they're looking for that authentic Pennsylvania, that person they can relate to," he said.
Who in fact that is? We will find out soon enough.