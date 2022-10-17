HARRISBURG, Pa. - We are now three weeks away from the midterm elections, and the legal fight over Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots is still going strong.

Republican lawmakers, the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania have filed a new lawsuit that has gone straight to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The paperwork was filed late Sunday night.

It's another effort to block ballots that don't have the voter's handwritten date on the outer envelope from being counted in the November election.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has told counties to count the undated mail-in ballots.