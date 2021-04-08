POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A group of Pennsylvania Republican representatives met Thursday in Pottsville with business leaders to discuss how COVID-19 restrictions are hurting businesses.

Representatives Tim Twardzik, Joe Kerwin, and Martina White say Democratic Governor Tom Wolf and his shutdowns drained money from businesses.

As a result, in the General Assembly they passed two amendments which will be posed to Pennsylvania voters next month.

Question one empowers the legislature to extend or terminate an emergency declaration. The second question addresses the governor's emergency powers.

"What they will do is reduce the power of a governor, this governor, all future governors to 21 days and after that they need to come back to the House of Representatives," Twardzik said.

Those statewide measures will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, May 18.

