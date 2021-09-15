HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are preparing to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as they help perpetuate claims that Democrats cheated former President Donald Trump out of victory.
The Republican-controlled Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee is meeting Wednesday.
It is expected to include a vote on subpoenas for detailed information on who voted in last year’s presidential election, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
Democrats have vowed to fight any subpoenas, and it’s not clear whether Wolf’s administration can be forced to produce the information.
Wolf released a statement Wednesday, saying, in part, "Let’s be very clear, this information request is merely another step to undermine democracy, confidence in our elections and to capitulate to Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election."
He went on to say, "We continue to strongly oppose any effort which would compromise the security and integrity of election materials, infrastructure and the personal information of Pennsylvania voters, while undermining confidence in our elections by bringing an Arizona-style circus to Pennsylvania."