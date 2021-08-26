HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Top Republican lawmakers have rejected Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for legislation mandating masks in schools, saying it should remain a local decision.
Leaders of the GOP-controlled House and Senate said Thursday that many local officials had already made decisions about masking in schools.
The Republican response came one day after Wolf asked GOP leaders to summon lawmakers to Harrisburg to pass legislation requiring schools and child care facilities to require masks in classrooms.