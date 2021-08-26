Masks Covid coronavirus generic
Pixabay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Top Republican lawmakers have rejected Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for legislation mandating masks in schools, saying it should remain a local decision.

Leaders of the GOP-controlled House and Senate said Thursday that many local officials had already made decisions about masking in schools.

The Republican response came one day after Wolf asked GOP leaders to summon lawmakers to Harrisburg to pass legislation requiring schools and child care facilities to require masks in classrooms.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.