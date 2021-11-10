Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman

Pennsylvania Sen. Jake Corman

 Commonwealth Media Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jake Corman, the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania's state Senate, is planning a run for governor in next year's election.

Corman had planned to make a formal announcement Thursday in his hometown of Bellefonte, but that event was canceled after Corman tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.

"That's going to be postponed for a while, obviously, as I will be quarantining and working here at home," Corman told WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori, "but hopefully we'll have some exciting news here in the near future."

Corman is entering a big field of Republicans running for the nomination, including Lou Barletta, a former Hazleton mayor and member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 57-year-old Corman represents a swath of central Pennsylvania surrounding Penn State's main campus. He's served in the state Senate since 1999, after taking over the seat his father held.

