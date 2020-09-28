The legal battle over election ballots continues to heat up in our battleground state.
Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers are now asking the US Supreme Court to put on hold a state Supreme Court ruling. The state court ruling extended the deadline to receive and count mailed-in ballots to three days after Election Day.
Republicans argue the extension is an "open invitation" to voters to cast ballots after Election Day and inject "chaos" into the election system.
The state Supreme Court said extending the election deadline is warranted because of surging demand for mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state high court cited warnings about Postal Service delays making huge numbers of ballots late.