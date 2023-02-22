HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Josh Shapiro says his administration is closely monitoring the aftermath of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, near the border with Pennsylvania.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that Norfolk Southern will pay to clean up contaminated soil and water.
"In no way, shape or form will Norfolk Southern get off the hook for the mess they created," said Michael Regan, EPA administrator.
According to the EPA, if Norfolk Southern does not comply, the company will have to pay triple the cost for cleanup efforts.
Norfolk Southern's CEO says his company is committed to the community and citizens of East Palestine.
"We're going to be here today, we're going to be here tomorrow ,we're going to be here a year from now and we're going to be here five years from now," said Alan Shaw, CEO, Norfolk Southern.
Shapiro says the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is testing water from the Norfolk Southern site. That's on top of local municipalities and within Pennsylvania's 2 miles of the derailment.
According to the governor, the first round of water results should be available in the coming days.
"Pennsylvania continues to see no concerning air quality readings following this incident," Shapiro said.
He says his administration has made a criminal referral of Norfolk Southern to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
Ohio, Pennsylvania and federal officials assured residents they will not be left handling the derailment's aftermath on their own.
"Our top priority is always the health and safety of the good people of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said.