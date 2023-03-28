HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro got into the Easter spirit a little early Tuesday to promote investment in early childhood education.

He and his wife welcomed pre-K students to the governor's residence in Harrisburg for an Easter egg hunt.

They were joined by educators and education advocates.

Shapiro used the event to highlight the need for high-quality, early-learning programs, including ones with mental health care and free breakfasts, for young students across the state.

"We want to give every single child the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed," Shapiro said.

During his first budget address, Shapiro proposed boosting Pre-K Counts funding by $30 million.

He also wants another nearly $3 million for the Head Start Supplemental Assistance program to address staffing shortages.