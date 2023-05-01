HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill Monday requiring insurers to cover preventive breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women for free, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

The mayor's office says it is the first bill signed in his administration.

The legislation, introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, passed both the House and the Senate unanimously.

It removes out-of-pocket costs associated with genetic testing for hereditary breast, ovarian, prostate and other cancer syndromes – as well as supplemental breast screenings for women with a high lifetime risk of breast cancer, the mayor's office said.

Shapiro released the following statement after signing the bill:

“I am proud that the first bill I have signed as Governor is a bill that passed both chambers unanimously – with Democrats and Republicans coming together to improve access to critically important healthcare and save countless lives in Pennsylvania. This bill is the first of its kind in our country, requiring insurance companies to cover the costs of preventive cancer screenings for women at high risk of breast cancer.

“This historic legislation is going to help women fight breast cancer and live healthier lives – and it would not have been possible without the courage, tenacity, and bipartisan cooperation of Senate Pro Tempore Kim Ward and Speaker Joanna McClinton. I believe government can and should be a productive force for good – and this is a real example of the big things we can accomplish in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania when we work together.”