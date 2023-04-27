DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Bucks County pitching his budget proposal Thursday, specifically the impact he thinks it will have on the state's growing biotech industry.

"I think biotech is one of those areas where we have an opportunity to really plant a flag and excel," Shapiro said.

He held a round table Thursday at the Pennsylvania Biotech Center of Bucks County, an incubator and research facility near Doylestown. He was joined by acting DCED Secretary Rick Siger, State Sen. Steve Santaserio, and biotech business owners.

"I have seen the way a startup grows. One thing I face all the time is the initial funding," said Kunwar Shailubhai, an advisor at the Biotech Center. "I see a number of ideas here who are not succeeding because of lack of funding."

The governor's first budget proposal includes investments in workforce training and retention, STEM education, university research, and manufacturing.

"My budget proposal would significantly increase the various funds that a place like this depends on and what I've heard in the days since I released my budget is support from both Democrats and Republicans. They understand this kind of investment is necessary," Shapiro said.

Shapiro has also advocated to bring the corporate net income tax rate down, sooner, in order to make the state more competitive.

"I want the legislature to send me a proposal to more aggressively reduce the corporate net income tax," Shapiro said. "I'm hopeful that these types of investments will in the final budget to help us create jobs and the lifesaving work that's going on here be supported more by the commonwealth."