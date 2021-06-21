Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge endorses John Kasich

Tom Ridge, Pennsylvania's 43rd governor and the nation's first secretary of homeland security.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tom Ridge, the 43rd governor of Pennsylvania and first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, has been upgraded from critical to stable condition after having suffered a stroke June 16.

Ridge is currently at a hospital in the Washington, D.C. area

Gov. Ridge, 75, suffered a stroke at his residence in Bethesda, MD last Wednesday. He was conscious when he arrived at the emergency department and later underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot.

Former Pennsylvania First Lady Michele Ridge said last week the family is hopeful for a full recovery while recognizing Gov. Ridge “will have a long road ahead, no doubt. But we take comfort and strength knowing what a determined fighter Tom is and that he has come back strong from health challenges in the past.”

