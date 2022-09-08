HARRISBURG, Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf signed a new order at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Wednesday, allowing seven state agencies to provide voter registration forms.
"The United States of America was built on the simple idea that a country cannot work for the people if it actually is not run by the people," Wolf said.
Agencies and programs within the departments of State, Agriculture, Corrections, Education, Labor and Industry, Military and Veterans Affairs, as well as Conservation and Natural Resources, will all have the forms available.
This means they'll also be at places like Farm Show events, state parks and libraries.
"This is one more way our commonwealth can make voting more accessible and easier for the citizens of Pennsylvania," the governor said.
People will be able to get mail applications, envelopes and instructions explaining where the completed voter registration application should be sent.
Nonpartisan signs or posters must also be displayed in highly visible areas to indicate that official voter registration materials are available.
"It's going to support a healthy democracy now and for many years to come," Wolf said.
Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said there are currently around 1.7 million Pennsylvanians who are eligible but not registered to vote.
She said more than 100,000 forms have already been distributed to the new agencies.
"Our goal is to reach all eligible voters, regardless of political party," Chapman said, "including voters who live in urban, suburban and rural areas, young voters, older voters, voters with disabilities and new Pennsylvanians."
The deadline to register in Pennsylvania for the November election is Oct. 24.