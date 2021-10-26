HARRISBURG, Pa. - "We cannot stand by while the threat of gun violence follows our children to our schools, we cannot stand by and do nothing while the threat of gun violence follows workers, and worshipers to their sacred places, and that's why I took action," said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
The governor is pushing for safe storage spaces for gun owners to reduce the number of shootings by people he says shouldn't have access to guns, such as children. However, Gerard Stezelberger, owner of the Relic Hunter Firing Line store, says it's not realistic for gun owners to defend themselves if their guns are locked away in storage spaces.
"I never had an incident like that myself. I mean obviously a person has to be responsible to make sure that they don't have a loaded gun where children can get to them. I think what the governor wants is legislation where gun owners would have to lock up their guns and they couldn't get to them if they needed them," said Stezelberger.
The governor is also pushing for owners to report lost or stolen guns within 72 hours, to require state-level background checks, and to permit Red Flag Warnings for people who might harm themselves or others.
"My administration has invested in millions of dollars to support evidence-informed violence prevention programs over the past several years, including a $30-million investment just this year, however as we know executive actions is not enough," said Wolf.