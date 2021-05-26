FILE Tom Wolf vaccine

Gov. Tom Wolf receives his second dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine May 17, 2021, at the Family First Health Center in York.

HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 70% of Pennsylvanian’s 18 and older have received their first dose of the COVID vaccination.

Pennsylvania is the tenth state in the nation to reach this goal, officials stated.

“Today we hit a significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “The vaccines are our best defense against this deadly virus. [...] I encourage everyone to show up for their second vaccine appointment, and take pride in doing your part to help protect individuals who are unable to get vaccinated.”

To date, 52.7% of people 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania is set to lift the mask mandate when 70% of the 18 and older population is fully vaccinated, according to the governor's press release.

All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Wolf asks people use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider nearby, and for any county information on the vaccines or vaccination rates, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

