HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday $800,000 in state funding to four workforce development projects as part of the Veterans Employment Program (VEP).
This program is helping to connect veterans with job opportunities and employment support in Pennsylvania counties with high unemployment rates for veterans.
“Every one of Pennsylvania’s veterans made significant sacrifices in their service to our nation,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding will enable community organizations to assist our veterans in finding meaningful and family-sustaining jobs.”
Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier said employers also stand to benefit from the funding announced Tuesday.
“Pennsylvania employers need skilled workers to help their businesses grow and thrive, and as the economy continues to bounce back from the pandemic, veterans will play a vital role in filling the gaps in our labor force,” Berrier said.
Grants were awarded through L&I using Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Industry Partnership and Reemployment funds.
“Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 veterans – the fourth largest veteran population in the nation. It is important that we do everything we can to ensure their successful transition from military to civilian life,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).
“Workforce development opportunities offered through the Veterans Employment Program aid veterans in finding meaningful employment.”