HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is receiving millions to clean up abandoned mines across the commonwealth.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Announced Monday the state has been awarded $244.9 million from President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Law.
The money will be used to clean up the more than 5,000 abandoned mines across the state. Wolf said the mines are environmental and safety hazards, which could cause fires and water and air pollution.
Wolf said the funds will allow the state to put the land to more productive use, such as for things like recreation, farming or clean energy production.
“We’ve long needed a solution to accelerate work to address the environmental and public health concerns of our legacy energy development, I’m pleased that the Biden Administration shares my commitment to reclaiming Pennsylvania’s abandoned mine-land for productive use,” said Wolf. “This bipartisan investment will address the dangers of abandoned mines while simultaneously supporting new, good-paying jobs, economic recovery, and community revitalization.”
The Wolf Administration will work with the Department of the Interior to put the resources to work to enhance the state's Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program.
Pa. Sen. Bob Casey said in a statement the effort will also create "good-paying" jobs in rural and energy communities in the state.
“Pennsylvania’s coal industry built and powered our Nation for decades. Now these communities bear the brunt of abandoned mine land pollution, including ravaged landscapes, property damage and poor health,” said Senator Casey. “For too long we’ve neglected the pressing needs of communities blighted by abandoned and polluted mines. This funding is just the start of what the infrastructure law will bring to Pennsylvania communities to address vital abandoned mine land and water reclamation projects, clean legacy pollution, create jobs and improve Pennsylvanians’ quality of life. I will keep fighting to bring home infrastructure investments to the Commonwealth and to ensure we are able to remediate acid mine drainage, ensuring all Pennsylvania families have access to clean water.”
One-third of the Nation’s abandoned mine land is in Pennsylvania, as tracked by the Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Abandoned Mine Land Inventory System. 1.4 million Pennsylvanians live within one mile of an abandoned mine, according to Casey.
The $244.9 million is a small piece of the nearly $4 billion Pennsylvania is estimated to receive over the next 15 years to address contamination and pollution caused by its coal mining legacy.