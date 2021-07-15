HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced the appointment of Nedia Ralston to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) on Thursday.
Ralston most recently served as Director of the Southeast Regional Office for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The governor also announced that Commissioner Denise J. Smyler will become chairwoman, following the retirement today of David Barasch.
“Nedia has been a great asset to the commonwealth over the years and I am confident she will continue to be so in her new position,” Governor Wolf said.
Before taking on her role in the Southeast Region, Ralston worked as a deputy finance director on the Tom Wolf for Governor Campaign and Citizens to Elect Dwight Evans Campaign, officials say.
Ralston is a board member for the Southeastern Regional Big Brother Big Sisters of America, the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Community College of Philadelphia.
Additionally, Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that Denise J. Smyler will replace David Barasch as PGCB chairman. Barasch retired Thursday after nearly six years leading the board, which limits Members to two, three-year terms.
Governor Wolf originally appointed Smyler to the PGCB in 2019. Prior to her appointment to the Board, Smyler served as General Counsel of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
As General Counsel, Smyler oversaw the provision of legal services to the governor, his senior staff, and more than 30 executive branch and independent agencies.