HARRISBURG, Pa. - In recent weeks, passionate parents have stepped up to the microphone at school board meetings across eastern Pennsylvania.
There were heated debates on both sides of the school mask mandate issue - those who were for masks and those against them.
But now, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants to take away the power of the individual districts and make it simply a state-wide rule. Wolf has asked lawmakers to return to Harrisburg immediately to work on a bill that would order schools to require masks in classrooms.
Wolf said just 59 of the 474 school districts that submitted plans to the Education Department decided to implement a mask mandate.
Originally, the governor left it up to individual districts, but now he says in the short time students have been back in class, he's been contacted by parents, pediatricians, teachers and others urging officials to put a mandate in place.
But the Republican-led legislature will likely not push the idea through. Republican Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said she believes parents and districts are the ones to make the best decisions for their children.
She said, "As I have consistently stated, it is important to ensure the resources available and decisions being made are not used to strong-arm or pressure individuals."
Up until now, parents have been present to make their voices heard about individual district's decisions, and we'll have to see if they'll get the chance to voice those opinions again, or if the governor will get his way and all of those opposing the mandates, will no longer get a say.