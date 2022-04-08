HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced $2.3 million in grants have been awarded through the Manufacturing PA initiative to 36 student research projects that will help advance innovation in several sectors of manufacturing, from 3D printing, to waste sustainability, to autonomous navigation and more.
“Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry has seen continued growth and innovation, and I am amazed at the work these students and companies do,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am proud to fund these 36 projects and look forward to seeing what they create.”
The approved projects are part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program, officials say. The program embeds the commonwealth’s best and brightest graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers.
Once paired, the students embark on research projects to develop new technologies and advance innovation statewide. Universities that have partnered with a manufacturer can apply for and receive between $25,000 and $70,000 in funding for specific student research projects.
The 36 projects awarded grants are involved in partnerships with local manufacturing companies and 17 Pennsylvania colleges, listed online.
Neil Weaver, Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will be joined by Rick Lucas, Chief Technology Officer of ExOne, and others to celebrate these grants on Friday at 10 a.m.
Anyone interested must register to watch the live stream.
The fellowship was developed through collaboration with Pennsylvania’s seven research institutions, manufacturers, and industrial resource centers (IRCs) across the commonwealth and is administered by DCED and Carnegie Mellon University, officials say.
Since its inception in 2018, the fellowship has granted $9.8 million to 409 students across the commonwealth. 117 companies located across the commonwealth have benefited from the partnerships this fellowship has provided.
Governor Wolf’s Administration says the Manufacturing PA initiative ensures that training leads not simply to any job, but to careers that provide higher pay and opportunities for advancement.
Working with DCED’s strategic partners, including IRCs, Pennsylvania’s colleges, universities, technical schools, and non-profit organizations, this initiative fosters collaboration and partnerships to accelerate technology advancement, encourage innovation and commercialization, and build a 21st century workforce.
For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the DCED website.