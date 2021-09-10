HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is taking time ahead of the 20th anniversary to remember the lives lost in the September 11th attacks.
In a video message, he says we remember the first responders and everyone else, who went into danger on September 11th and in the days that followed.
Wolf put a spotlight on those who he says fought back and sacrificed themselves to save the lives of strangers.
"We remember the extraordinary acts of bravery and compassion committed by ordinary people. Here in Pennsylvania we especially remember the actions of the 40 passengers and crew on Flight 93."
The Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County commemorates the bravery of those people. Wolf says it should remind each of us of what it means to be an American.
Gov. Wolf Commemorates 20th Anniversary of September 11 Attacks
September 10, 2021
Harrisburg, PA – On Saturday, our nation will observe the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In honor of the lives lost on September 11, and in commemoration of 20 years of grief, remembrance and healing, Governor Tom Wolf released a video message to Pennsylvanians.
In remembrance of the victims of the attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Gov. Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Saturday, September 11.
The United States Flag and the Commonwealth Flag shall remain at half-staff until sunset.