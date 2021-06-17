MEDIA, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Delaware County leaders on Thursday to denounce efforts by Harrisburg Republicans to pass a bill they say is disguised as election reform, but is really about restricting the freedom to vote in retaliation for the outcome of the November election.
The bill reportedly creates new barriers to register to vote, for voting by mail or in-person, and rolls back significant progress from the landmark, bipartisan election reforms in Act 77 enacted in 2019.
The governor was joined for a press conference at the Delaware County Government Center by Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid, Delaware County Councilwoman Christine Reuther, Delaware County Elections Board Chairman Gerald Lawrence and several other county leaders, legislators, and voting rights supporters.
“When it comes to voting rights, this is a watershed moment,” said Gov. Wolf. “There are two forces in our country: Those fighting to protect our democracy, and those trying to undermine it. I stand on the side of democracy, in support of Pennsylvanians’ freedom to vote."
"Pennsylvania already has secure elections, but bad faith actors are spreading lies and disinformation," Wolf continued. "And now those same people who spread those lies and encouraged the mob that attacked the Capitol, are attacking the freedom to vote."
“I will not be lectured on the importance of election integrity by the same people who wrote a letter begging Congress to throw out Pennsylvanians’ lawfully cast votes only a few months ago,” he concluded.
The governor said that while the House GOP bill has some areas of potential agreement around giving counties more time to pre-canvass ballots before the election, so results are available sooner, increasing poll worker pay and requiring counties to use electronic poll books, which improve security and would enable same day registration, the legislation is riddled with unacceptable barriers to silence voters.
Gov. Wolf says he opposes several barriers to voting on the bill included in H.B. 1300, such as voter ID restrictions similar to those found unconstitutional by Pa. courts, limitations on mail-in voting including ID requirements to get a ballot that are more restrictive than Georgia's voter suppression law, and arbitrary signature matching on mail-in ballots without standards for the process, and limited time for voters to fix their ballot.
The proposal also rolls back bipartisan improvements made in Act 77, the landmark election reform enacted in 2019, including having 15 fewer days to register to vote by moving the deadline to register back to 30 days before an election, among the most restrictive deadlines in the nation.
Other roll backs are said to include eliminating the annual option to be sent a mail-in ballot for each election and forcing voters to apply for a ballot each time they vote, eliminating the option to go to your county election office and apply for a mail ballot so you can vote at the counter, and restricting options to vote early.
“The right to vote is sacred, but House Bill 1300 is a Trojan horse for voter suppression,” said Sen. Tim Kearney. “It imposes new restrictions on who can vote, when they can vote, and how they can vote. This is a dangerous effort built upon the Big Lie of voter fraud, and we saw just how dangerous these efforts can be on January 6th at the nation’s Capitol."
"Democracy isn’t promised to us. It’s something every generation must stand up and fight for,” Kearney noted.
“We have seen efforts to disenfranchise voters by advancing burdensome and duplicative Voter ID requirements before,” said Sen. Sharif Street. “Restricting access to the ballot and making it harder to vote under the guise of security is voter suppression. It is dishonest, dangerous to our democracy and will disparately affect communities of color.”
“House State Government Committee members sat through months of testimony from local election officials and voting experts,” said the committee’s Democratic Chairwoman Rep. Margo Davidson, D-Delaware. “In more than 30 hours of testimony, and despite the false claims and conspiracies being heaped on them by my Republican counterparts, there was clear agreement among these testifiers on three reforms."
"Pre-canvassing, more resources for all election operations and expanded timelines for essential year-long election processes," Davidson stated. "The bill brought before us offers far too little of these bi-partisan policies, but saddles us with a horrific heap of regressive suppression, spearheaded by the Big Lie.”
“These measures are not about improving access to voting or election security,” said Gov. Wolf. “They’re about politicians trying to control voting for their own political gain. Instead of fast-tracking legislation that tries to force the bad through with the good, the General Assembly should send legislation to my desk that would honestly build on the bipartisan achievements of Act 77 and make real improvements to election procedures in the commonwealth.”
Pennsylvania voters are said to have embraced the new freedom to vote by mail, which is made possible by Act 77. In the November 2020 election, more than 2.6 million mail and absentee ballots were cast, 38% of the 6.8 million ballots cast in the election.
With a few days remaining before the legislature’s summer recess, the governor urged legislative republicans to put aside partisan politics in order to pass the simple, noncontroversial improvements, such as pre-canvassing, poll worker pay and county election funding, which are supported by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.