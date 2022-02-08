HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf delivered his annual budget address in Harrisburg on Tuesday focusing on public health and education.
While this is his final budget speech before the General Assembly, Governor Wolf said he plans to spend every day continuing to fight for Pennsylvanians.
Wolf started his speech with a walk down memory lane to when he made his first budget address 7 years ago and thanked all Pennsylvanians for supporting investments in school funding, sustainable energy and job creation.
“These are days of opportunity for our commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “That’s because, at long last, our fiscal house is in order. Over the past seven years, we’ve turned a $2-3 billion structural budget deficit into a $2-3 billion budget surplus. We’ve built our Rainy Day Fund to more than $2.8 billion—more than 12,000 times what it was when I took office."
The governor quickly changed the focus to the issues of today.
Wolf says the current budget allows Pennsylvania to build with the first government surplus since 1987 thanks to relief from the federal government and higher than expected sales revenue.
He says we need to make a "generational difference" by funding education in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
“We can afford to invest a whole lot more in the Fair Funding Formula without raising one penny in state taxes, and we can afford to do it without asking any school district, anywhere in Pennsylvania, to sacrifice one penny in state funding,” said Gov. Wolf. “Last year, we made a historic investment in our schools. This year, we have an opportunity to build on that momentum and make a generational difference for students all across the commonwealth.”
The governor is also proposing to continue the transformation of higher education so students can succeed without crushing student loan debt.
Governor Wolf received a standing ovation from the General Assembly when he said it was time to raise our minimum wage in Pennsylvania. He says we need to take care of working families and make investments in job training for fulfilling careers.
Other issues Governor Wolf discussed were mental health support, fighting the opioid crisis, gun violence, reducing corporate income tax and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can’t keep sitting on this money – not when Pennsylvanians are hurting,” said Gov. Wolf. “This isn’t an abstract issue – people are hurting, and we have the resources to help, so we must take action to help. It’s imperative that we drive out funding now to help the Pennsylvanians who need it.”
Republicans and Democrats are already at odds on how to send the additional funding in Pennsylvania.
If the budget is passed it will take effect on July 1.
The Pennsylvania primary is scheduled for May 17.