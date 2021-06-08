HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf and House and Senate Democratic Leaders held a Capitol news conference Tuesday to highlight what they say is injustice in the state's school funding system and call for fair funding of every district.
"School funding in Pennsylvania is still based on enrollment from 30 years ago and hasn't been updated in a generation," said Gov. Wolf. "This unfair school funding system is failing students, teachers, and communities, and that's unacceptable. We need to fix the mistakes of the past and make a comprehensive investment in education funding that actually works.
The state's outdated process for funding schools is based on student enrollment in 1992, without considering changes in student counts or current school district costs, according to state officials.
They say, that forces growing school districts across urban, suburban and rural communities to make up for underfunding from the state by raising property taxes, increasing the burden on homeowners and businesses.
The governor joined House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, House Democratic Appropriations Chairman Matthew Bradford, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chairman Vince Hughes and House and Senate Democratic members, as well as education experts and stakeholders to deliver a united message of support for Pennsylvania’s children.
“I am honored to stand with the dedicated legislative leaders who are calling for our commonwealth to invest in our students,” said Gov. Wolf. Every student in our commonwealth deserves an opportunity to succeed. That’s what parents want for their children, and it’s what Pennsylvania needs for our future.”
The governor’s education agenda also includes bipartisan charter school accountability reform officials say, that improves the quality of education and modernizes how Pennsylvania funds charter schools to match costs rather than forcing school districts to overpay.
Officials state the estimated $395 million a year in savings includes $185 million by funding special education in charter schools the same way the state does for all other public schools and $210 million a year by establishing a statewide cyber charter school tuition rate.
The plan also protects students by creating charter school performance standards that hold low-performing charter schools accountable, and protects the public trust by improving transparency so for-profit charter school companies are accountable to parents and taxpayers