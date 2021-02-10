coronavirus money graphic generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the state's struggling hospitality industry will be getting a $145 million infusion.

The money will be distributed to all 67 counties through a COVID-19 recovery program targeting restaurants and similar businesses.

Funding will be provided in the form of block grants based on county population. Grants will be awarded in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum.

Counties must begin accepting applications from businesses by March 15. Program guidelines are available on the Department of Community and Economic Development's website. 

