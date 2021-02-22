HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is talking about a long-term plan to get unemployed residents back on the job amid the ongoing pandemic.
He discussed the "Back to Work PA" plan.
He says it would use an extraction tax on the natural gas industry to fund a $3 billion investment in the state's economic future.
The money would go toward programs designed to help existing businesses.
"It will improve workforce training and support, it will reduce inequities that hold Pennsylvanians back, it will attract businesses, we hope, back to Pennsylvania to reduce future supply chain disruptions, and fourth, it will help our communities expand their tax bases to help them create new jobs," Wolf said.
"Back to Work PA" is part of Governor Wolf's 2021 legislative plan. Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania have long opposed a severance tax on the natural gas industry.