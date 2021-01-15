Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania is doubling the number of National Guard members it’s sending to help secure Washington after the violent riot last week in which angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday he's sending about 1,000 more to help with the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday. He's previously deployed about 1,000 to Washington.

Wolf has also called up about 450 Guard members to protect the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg and other possible targets of unrest.

The FBI has warned of the potential for armed Trump supporters to cause trouble at state capitols.

