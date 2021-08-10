HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf announced two new initiatives aimed at boosting the state's vaccination rate amid a rise in coronavirus cases across the country.
Wolf rolled out the initiatives while visiting a state health center in Harrisburg.
Commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7, Wolf said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
People who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Additionally, beginning Sept. 7, all new external hires in the facilities must be vaccinated before commencing employment.
Most of the testing would be done at the facilities, with no cost to the employee.
The initiative will affect approximately 25,000 employees working in 24-hour-operated state facilities including state hospitals, state homes for people with intellectual disabilities, veterans homes, community health centers, and state correction institutions, according to a news release from the governor's office.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have learned that the COVID-19 virus thrives in settings where people live in close proximity such as congregate care. These individuals are often our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians who are unable to leave these facilities and rely on the direct care of the staff. We want our residents and their loved ones to have peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to keep them safe,” said Gov Wolf.
I'm at a health center today to announce a ‘Vaccine or Test’ requirement for state employees at state-run health care and congregate care facilities.Nationwide, facilities caring for high-risk people are requiring employee vaccinations.The Commonwealth will join this effort. pic.twitter.com/yyQRQ4diqr— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 10, 2021
Wolf also announced a second initiative aimed at boosting the state's vaccination rate.
Starting Oct. 1, all vaccinated state employees under the governor’s jurisdiction are eligible for an additional 7.5 or 8 hours paid time off. The Office of Administration will work with employees and agencies to develop a mechanism for employees to confirm proof of vaccination, according to the governor's office news release.
The Wolf Administration said it is actively working with state employee unions on implementation of the policies.
Wolf said the state is doing well so far in rolling out its vaccines, noting that the New York Times said 66.7% of Pennsylvania's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Currently, more than 63% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, with the state ranking fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, the governor's office said.
"The best strategy" to fight the coronavirus is to get vaccinated, Wolf said.
When asked whether the state would consider offering people a $100 incentive to get vaccinated, Wolf said he would be interested in exploring the possibility of offering financial incentives, but no decision has been made.
Wolf said there are no plans to institute a statewide mask mandate.
All Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
The announcement comes after President Joe Biden encouraged states to offer incentives to get the vaccine amid rising coronavirus cases across the country.
Biden recently issued a vaccine requirement for federal workers.