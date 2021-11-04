HARRISBURG, Pa. - It appears Gov. Tom Wolf's wife broke a Pennsylvania election law when she dropped off his election ballot for him ahead of Election Day.

Wolf's office is calling it "an honest mistake."

The investigative journalism website Spotlight PA reports that the matter came to light while Wolf was being interviewed during the KDKA Radio Morning Show.

Wolf mentioned he didn't vote in-person and filled out a mail-in ballot instead. He said "my wife actually dropped it off personally two weeks ago, so it's there."

In most cases, state law does not allow anyone other than the voter to return a mail-in ballot.

