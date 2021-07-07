HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that 50 municipalities will receive over $15.6M to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing mobility and efficiency across Pennsylvania’s communities through the PennDOT’s “Green Light-Go” program.
“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program not only help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, they help Pennsylvanians move safely and efficiently,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”
Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals, officials say.
Grant funding through the Green Light-Go program may be utilized for a range of operational improvements including, but not limited to light-emitting diode (LED) technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.
This is the sixth round of funding disbursed through the Green Light-Go program for municipal traffic signals.