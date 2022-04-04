HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday awards of $1.15 million in tax-exempt, low-interest financing for two Lancaster County farms through the Next Generation Farmer Loan Program.
The program gives beginning farmers access to affordable capital to purchase farmland or agricultural equipment, lowering interest rates and boosting farm profits through a unique state-federal-private industry partnership, officials stated.
“This program is a sound investment in feeding our future,” Gov. Wolf said. “Putting our commonwealth on sound fiscal footing and lowering the barriers that keep young people from entering the field are two of the ways Pennsylvania is supporting the young people who will feed us and feed our economy tomorrow.”
With Next Generation Farm Loans, authorities say tax-exempt interest income to the lender or contract seller enables them to charge the borrower a lower interest rate that is exempt from federal, state, and county taxes.
Loans are approved by the PA Department of Agriculture in partnership with the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and local industrial development authorities.
Program guidelines and information and a list of Industrial Development Authority contacts are online. Farmers apply through their county’s Industrial Development Authority.
Last month, $2.8 million in Next Generation Farm Loans were awarded to five young couples purchasing property to expand or start farm businesses. Up to $15 million was allocated for the program in 2022, officials say.
For more on this program as well as the two, beginning farmers who received the awarded loans, visit the full press release online.