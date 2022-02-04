HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf announced a $246 million state investment into the Port of Philadelphia, to continue modernization efforts and improve regional economic stability on Friday.
This funding builds upon the Governor’s $300 million Capital Investment Program at the Port of Philadelphia announced in 2016.
“The port is an economic driver, not only in Philadelphia, but across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “The port supports jobs, encourages trade, and builds connections that help businesses and communities across Pennsylvania thrive. This new $246 million investment will help the port build on its success over the past few years and will help Pennsylvania build on our commonwealth’s economic success and job growth, too.”
In 2016, Governor Wolf announced his Port Development Plan to redevelop underutilized areas of the Port of Philadelphia by investing more than $300 million in the port’s infrastructure, warehousing, and equipment.
Critical infrastructure investments reportedly included the purchase and implementation of three new super post-Panamax cranes at the Packer Avenue Marine terminal, the building of two new state-of-the-art warehouses, and the development of the Southport Auto Terminal, the first new port terminal in more than 45 years.
Since implementing the infrastructure improvement plan officials say the port has realized record breaking cargo volumes, nearly 60 percent container growth, and created thousands of new jobs.
“Governor Wolf’s leadership and vision breathed new life into the Port of Philadelphia,” said Executive Director and CEO of PhilaPort Jeff Theobald. “He has given us the tools to take our meaningful place as the gateway of choice for global cargoes.”
Joining the governor at the Port of Philadelphia for the announcement was the Port of Philadelphia Board Chairman Jerry Sweeney, state Senator Nikil Saval, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian.