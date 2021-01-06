"An absolute disgrace."
"I am disgusted."
"Prayers for all those impacted today."
These are just a few of the dozens of reactions from Pennsylvania lawmakers, both the ones in Harrisburg, and the ones who were in Washington, as the chaos happened around them.
One of them, Republican Senator Pat Toomey, tweeted out he was safe, adding that the scene was a "disgrace" and saying he appreciated the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances.
Democratic Senator Bob Casey hasn't tweeted out a reaction, but appears to have spent much of the day sheltering in place. His staff sent out an update through his Twitter account, saying Senator Casey was in the Capitol complex today, but "He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police."
Governor Tom Wolf did not hold back in his statement about the events, calling it an attempted coup, and pointing the finger at Republicans in Congress. "The actions of Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the country have led to violence. It is their fault. There should be no equivocation," Wolf said.
Top Republicans in the Pennsylvania House did not address the governor's words, but did say, while it's their right to object to the electoral process, "that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem. We strongly condemn any act of violence and destruction and pray for all those impacted today."