HARRISBURG, Pa. - "I believe we can improve life for Pennsylvanians in every community in every county across Pennsylvania," Governor Tom Wolf said Thursday during his 2021 agenda address.
Wolf said that should start with immediately allocating $145 million to the state's small businesses.
In his agenda for 2021 Wolf wants to focus on getting through and past the pandemic. This includes increasing the minimum wage to $12 an hour and on a path to $15.
He called for using the federal government to fix infrastructure, while expanding state programs to fix schools and increase broadband. Wolf is also calling for transparency and accountability in government, a tax on natural gas companies, and legalizing and taxing recreational adult cannabis.
He says he wants to do it in a bipartisan manner.
"Always a time of hope and expectation," Wolf said.
"We used to have 254 elected members working together leading Pennsylvania. We don't have that, we have an autocrat," said Republican Representative Gary Day.
Day says throughout the pandemic and under the COVID-19 disaster declaration Wolf has acted in bad faith, making unilateral decisions or going through the courts to get what he wants, bypassing legislators.
"There are some things in here we will work on like we have in the past 10-15 years, workforce development things are good. Vocational education, looking at businesses being harmed," Day said.
The coronavirus may bring some continuity. Both sides agree on getting out mass vaccinations for those who want them as soon as possible.
Wolf is set to record his official budget address next week.