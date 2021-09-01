Acting Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Alison Beam issued a new order on Tuesday which will require everyone inside K-12 schools and daycare centers to mask up.
"Pennsylvania, along with the nation, is seeing steep increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19," said Beam.
Beam is also citing a rise in COVID-19 cases among children.
"The number of cases among Pennsylvania kids between zero and 17 years old rose by 277% between mid-July and August 28th," she said.
School boards throughout the state were coming to final decisions over masking in recent weeks, after Gov. Wolf said earlier in August that he'd leave the call up to each district.
A majority of school boards, he says, opted not to make masks a requirement.
Last week, the governor sent a letter to leaders in the state House and Senate, calling on the General Assembly to pass a bill which would require mask-wearing in schools. That request got rejected.
"So this is where we are right now," Wolf said. "I'm the one left holding the bag. I'm the one that has to make the decision and this decision comes out of the Secretary of Health's order."
Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) fired back at Tuesday's announcement with a statement saying, in part:
"After months of telling Pennsylvanians that mitigation orders are a thing of the past, the Wolf administration once again went back on its word and issued another ill-advised statewide mandate that deprives Pennsylvania communities of local control and community self-determination in public health decisions."
The order takes effect 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, according to a news release from the governor's office.