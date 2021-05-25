HARRISBURG, Pa. | Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities and public buildings to fly at half-staff on Tuesday said officials, to honor former Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Stephen Zappala Sr.
Justice Zappala passed away on Friday, May 21, at 88 years old.
“My heartfelt condolences go out to Justice Zappala’s family,” said Gov. Wolf. “He lived a life of service to his community and his commonwealth, and will be deeply missed.”
The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Governor Wolf's press release, they should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.
The United States flag is to remain at full staff through this tribute, according to officials.